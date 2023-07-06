Toddler hit by car after getting out of home during the night

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a three-year-old child.

On Thursday morning, just before 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle on Sheldon Road near Brennan Circle.

HCSO says when they arrived on the scene they discovered an open door at the Valencia apartments and realized the parents were looking for their child.

According to HCSO, the 911 caller was on his way home from work when he hit something in the road and turned around to see what it was, that is when he realized it was a child.

According to HCSO the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, and there were no signs of wrongdoing on the driver's part.

HCSO says the toddler was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office is working to determine how the child got out of the apartment. They also say no charges at this time have been filed for the parents or the drivers.