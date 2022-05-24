Toby Keith headlines event to honor Vietnam veterans for Memorial Day weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Engage Your Destiny, an organization that offers different kinds of support for military veterans and their families, is hosting a two-day festival and celebration at Daytona International Speedway.

According to a press release, in addition to country singers Toby Keith, Justin Moore and Craig Morgan performing, the festival will feature military and bald eagle flyovers, a patriot parachute team, reunions, a resource expo, a Sunday demonstration ride, keynotes from Vietnam era heroes, lifetime legacy awards and a vigil for those who died in action.

Other notable guests of the festival include Gov. Ron DeSantis, author Mark “Oz” Geist, actress Chris Noel and entertainer Ann-Margret.

The festival will take place on Friday, May 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Veterans, their spouses and children under the age of 12 can attend the festival for free.

For more information on the event, go to the event website.

To learn more about Engage Your Destiny, go to the organization’s website.