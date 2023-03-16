Tips on how to recognize victims of human trafficking

FL. — Human trafficking has become a global issue. Billions of dollars are generated each year, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing criminal activities according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Florida has been recognized as having one of the highest rates of human trafficking cases in the U.S.

Most trafficking victims are not as open about their status due to fear by their trafficker.

Victims of human trafficking may range of all ages.

Believing that there are no possible options to escape their situation, most victims keep quiet.

The FBI, along with several organizations such as the Florida Coalition of Human Trafficking, are asking Florida citizens to help join the fight.

The Florida Sheriff's Association is giving tips on how to fight human trafficking.

The first step is to understand the different forms of trafficking such as labor, and sex.

They also say to take notice of any visible injuries or bruising. The Sheriff's Association says the victims are usually kept under surveillance when taken for treatment.

The abuser most often times will act as a translator or guardian.