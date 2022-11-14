Saving pictures or documents after the Hurricane Ian storm surge

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Jason Jurgena recognizes Hurricane Ian survivors are still dealing with major issues at their homes, from roofs to water damage. His specialty is to help recover and restore pictures and key documents.

“Survivors have certainly more important things going on,” said Jurgena, who is a registrar for the U.S. Department of the Interior Museum. On Monday, Jurgena visited the FOX 4 studios in Cape Coral to demonstrate how to save pictures and documents the storm surge from Ian may have damaged. “This is just a way to kind of suspend any future damage until you're ready to deal with it at a later point when you're in a better situation to do that.”

Jurgena stressed some key components:

Three different pans to wash the items and use distilled water

Use gloves to keep the oil off the skin from transferring to the pictures or documents

Have plenty of space available for the three pans and also towels to dry the items.

Use white towels, if possible, so that the color dye of non-white fabric won’t transfer to the drying items

For a more, in-depth look at Jurgena’s methods to save these items click on the video below to learn more.

WATCH NOW | Jason Jurgena