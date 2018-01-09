The Latest: Supreme Court hears Florida-Georgia water fight

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court appears to be looking for a way to side with Florida in its complaint that Georgia uses too much water and leaves too little for its southern neighbor.



The justices heard argument Monday in the long-running dispute between the two states. The fight is over Georgia's use of water from the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers that serve booming metro Atlanta and Georgia's powerful agricultural industry.



Florida says too little is left by the time those rivers form the Apalachicola river that flows into Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg suggested a cap on Georgia's water use "would prevent the situation in Florida from getting worse."



A special master appointed by the justices recommended that they side with Georgia.