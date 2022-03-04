Watch
The Florida State Senate passed 15 week abortion ban

Posted at 10:38 PM, Mar 03, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate passed the legislation that prohibits abortions after the unborn baby has reached 15 weeks of gestational age on March 3.

The state Senate voted late on Thursday to pass legislation that bans abortion after 15 weeks; the votes were said to be 23-15.

The Florida bill is said to only grant exemptions if it puts the mothers life in harm or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Governor Ron DeSantis is said to be expected to approve this bill after previously showing support for the ban.

