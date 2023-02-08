A Florida doctor is facing a lawsuit in the death of two children

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — In December of 2020, two children were killed by a driver who ran off the road and crashed into a mini-golf course in Panama City Beach. The family was vacationing from Louisville, KY. Now the parents are filing a lawsuit against multiple parties involved whom they believe are at fault for their son and daughter's deaths.

The driver, Mr. Scott Donaldson, veered off the road and crashed into the park, striking both children as both parents looked on. Donaldson was determined to have no alcohol in his system but had a seizure behind the wheel which caused the crash.

The attorneys representing the family had since discovered evidence that implicates multiple parties concealing Mr. Donaldson's problems—they were able to access his medical records that showed a past of "struggles with alcohol" and "breaking-through seizures."

After this information was obtained, the family had decided to sue the doctor responsible for prescribing the medication to Mr. Donaldson. The lawsuit alleges Dr. Tim M. Smith had consistently minimized his patient’s alcoholism – in stark contrast to the opinions of several other doctors who had treated Mr. Donaldson – and by doing so contributed to Addie and Baylor’s deaths. We will do everything we can to hold Dr. Smith accountable for these alleged failures.”