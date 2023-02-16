Watch Now
The deadline to apply for temporary shelter is approaching

FL Division of Emergency Management
Posted at 1:43 PM, Feb 16, 2023
FL — The Florida Division of Emergency Management is reminding residents of the deadline to apply for temporary shelter.

The deadline to apply is Feb 17, 2023, at 5 p.m. The application can be received through Florida's state-led housing and sheltering program.

Households from 26 counties are eligible to apply through the Florida Recovery Portal. Survivors unable to remain in their homes because of damages due to Hurricane Ian can seek assistance from the state.

