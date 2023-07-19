Tampa Police chase man through city before deadly shootout

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after opening fire on multiple Tampa Police Department (TPD) officers.

Monday, the police chief said, and police video of the incident released Tuesday night is shedding light on how it unfolded.

Chief Lee Bercaw said the gunman, identified as Michael A. Bresnahan, was wanted after repeatedly stabbing the mother of his young children Monday afternoon.

Bercaw said the woman was stabbed in front of the children and left bleeding in the 2800 block of 35th Street.

Tampa Police said she was stabbed 13 times and remains in the hospital due to her injuries.

Bresnahan drove away with the children and dropped them off at his brother's house, Bercaw said.

While at home, he reportedly stole an AK-47 rifle that belonged to his brother.

At 5:40 p.m., officers spotted Bresnahan driving near Dale Mabry Highway and Spruce Street and began following him.

Eight minutes later, he pointed the gun at the officers, who then chased him, Bercaw said.

Police helicopter video shows officers attempting to stop the chase but Bresnahan drove around them.

The video also shows Bresnahan crash through the fence of a trash facility to avoid the officers trailing behind him.

The pursuit was headed northbound on Florida Avenue when Bresnahan collided with the path of a blue car near the intersection of Gladys Street.

According to Bercaw, immediately after the crash, Bresnahan opened fire from his SUV. Eighteen officers returned fire and Bresnahan was killed by what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot.

“Let me be clear, this suspect was a public menace and a deadly threat to our community," said Bercaw. “No one should have to witness the chaos that this suspect caused our community.”

Though video shows that multiple bystanders were in proximity to the shootout, police said no one was injured.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigates the shooting.