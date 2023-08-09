Tampa Mayor finds $1.1M cocaine while fishing

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made a big catch while fishing the Florida Keys with family.

Last month Mayor Castor spotted and hauled in a package containing 70 pounds of Cocaine, which is estimated at approximately $1.1 million at street value.

Mayor Castor says her younger brother spotted the large mass in the water as they were coming in from a fishing trip.

Before her current role as mayor, Castor spent 31 years with the Tampa Police Department and spent many years working as a narcotics detective.

Mayor Castor called the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, telling them to meet them at their rental to pick up the unusual catch.

The packaging contained 25 bricks of cocaine, according to Border Patrol.