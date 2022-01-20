Tampa Bay Rays will not pursue split-city plan with Montreal

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced Thursday the team will no longer pursue a split season option with Montreal.

Just two years ago, the Rays' owner said having the team play homes in Florida and Canada was the best way to keep baseball in the area.

"This is about Tampa Bay keeping its hometown team and Montreal having one as well," Stu Sternberg said back in 2019. "A deep and powerful connection between two regions can form with baseball as its core."

This decision will force team management to continue looking for a full-time home.

According to CTV Montreal, the team still has a lease to play its home games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg until the conclusion of the 2027 season.