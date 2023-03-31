SWFL leaders respond to Trump's indictment.

Hours after a grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump, Florida's representatives have been pouring out responses along with the nation, including those representing Southwest Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted Thursday night.

The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head.



It is un-American.



The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 30, 2023

Local leaders like Congressman Greg Steube and Congressman Byron Donalds also took to Twitter Thursday night, along with several others.

It’s official, NY is a banana republic using the justice system to exact political retribution.



This will backfire and the American people will rally behind President Trump!https://t.co/1xdIZ5OE0R — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) March 30, 2023

(1/2) The indictment of former President Trump by a rogue, left-wing radical prosecutor & his rubber stamp grand jury, that refuse to prosecute violent crime in NY, is yet another dangerous, shameless, and politically-motivated attack on the Rule of Law. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 30, 2023

Today’s political indictment of Former President Trump is a dark day in American history and a threat to our Republic by Alvin Bragg and the Democratic Party machine.



It’s unfathomable to me that this could happen in America. This is political persecution that must not stand! — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) March 30, 2023

No one is above the law in our country, and that includes the former President of the United States.



People should be patient and peaceful as the judicial process moves forward. — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) March 30, 2023

This is not a moment to celebrate. This is a terrible moment for the country. But no one is above the law. Those lock her up chants that people were chanting like hyenas in a stadium around the country were never funny, perhaps they now understand why. https://t.co/MQVynvTDmB — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) March 30, 2023

Praise God. No one is above the law! pic.twitter.com/zL7qFZzUWJ — Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) March 30, 2023

The Trump indictment shows that threats and intimidation tactics aimed at investigators will never succeed in slowing the wheels of justice.



The former president found out today that no one is above our system of laws. https://t.co/qGwMXqTRxd — Senator Lori Berman (@loriberman) March 30, 2023