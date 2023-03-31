SWFL leaders respond to Trump's indictment.

Hours after a grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump, Florida's representatives have been pouring out responses along with the nation, including those representing Southwest Florida.
Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted Thursday night.
The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head.— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 30, 2023
It is un-American.
The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is…
Local leaders like Congressman Greg Steube and Congressman Byron Donalds also took to Twitter Thursday night, along with several others.
It’s official, NY is a banana republic using the justice system to exact political retribution.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) March 30, 2023
This will backfire and the American people will rally behind President Trump!https://t.co/1xdIZ5OE0R
(1/2) The indictment of former President Trump by a rogue, left-wing radical prosecutor & his rubber stamp grand jury, that refuse to prosecute violent crime in NY, is yet another dangerous, shameless, and politically-motivated attack on the Rule of Law.— Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 30, 2023
Today’s political indictment of Former President Trump is a dark day in American history and a threat to our Republic by Alvin Bragg and the Democratic Party machine.— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) March 30, 2023
It’s unfathomable to me that this could happen in America. This is political persecution that must not stand!
No one is above the law in our country, and that includes the former President of the United States.— Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) March 30, 2023
People should be patient and peaceful as the judicial process moves forward.
This is not a moment to celebrate. This is a terrible moment for the country. But no one is above the law. Those lock her up chants that people were chanting like hyenas in a stadium around the country were never funny, perhaps they now understand why. https://t.co/MQVynvTDmB— Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) March 30, 2023
Praise God. No one is above the law! pic.twitter.com/zL7qFZzUWJ— Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) March 30, 2023
The Trump indictment shows that threats and intimidation tactics aimed at investigators will never succeed in slowing the wheels of justice.— Senator Lori Berman (@loriberman) March 30, 2023
The former president found out today that no one is above our system of laws. https://t.co/qGwMXqTRxd
Breaking the law is un-American and blaming it on George Soros is anti-Semitic. https://t.co/gepoJWRtj5— Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 31, 2023