SWFL attorney fears indictment of former President Trump takes a jab at US judicial system

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A historic event Thursday after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former president Donald Trump, making him the first person in United States history to be charged with a crime after serving in the oval office.

Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) Department of Justice Studies Professor Pamella Seay said she's not surprised by the indictment, but she is disappointed.

"This belongs in the political arena, not the judicial," Seay said.

That was her initial reaction to Thursday's indictment. Seay is also an International Attorney, and compared the United States' handling of the investigation to other countries.

“I speak to my associates and colleagues and they all say the same thing. 'What the heck are ya’ll doing over there? Who cares about hush money to a porn star?'" Seay said.

She added that this move takes a jab at the U.S. legal system, especially noticing flaws in the case. She questions if this is politically motivated.

This is an indictment and it's key to understand what evidence the grand jury is exposed to.

“A grand jury hears only what the District Attorney wants them to hear. You don’t hear from the defendant you don’t hear from the other side," Seay said.

In November, the former President announced he was running for the 2024 presidential nomination to try and get back to the White House.

“There is nothing in the constitution that says that you can’t run with a looming indictment… nothing," Seay said.

While former President Trump can still have a political future with the indictment, Saey added that voters without strong opinions on him may sway their vote because of the indictment.