Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

SWFL 4th of July firework shows

fireworks generic.jpg
Canva
fireworks generic.jpg
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 10:32:33-04

Looking for fireworks this Fourth of July? Fox 4 has you covered with a list of events in counties across SWFL.

Lee County

Charlotte County

Collier County

  • Marco Island firework display on South Marco Beach, 9 p.m.
  • The Everglades City firework show at City Hall starting, 9 p.m.
  • NaplesFourth of July celebration at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, live music at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Glades County

Hendry County

DeSoto County

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!