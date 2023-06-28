SWFL 4th of July firework shows

Looking for fireworks this Fourth of July? Fox 4 has you covered with a list of events in counties across SWFL.

Lee County



Charlotte County



Fishermans Village live music and fireworks, 12 -10 p.m.

Collier County



Marco Island firework display on South Marco Beach, 9 p.m.

The Everglades City firework show at City Hall starting, 9 p.m.

NaplesFourth of July celebration at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, live music at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Glades County

Hendry County



City of LaBelle Fourth of July fireworks display, 8 p.m.

DeSoto County

