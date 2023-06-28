SWFL 4th of July firework shows

Looking for fireworks this Fourth of July? Fox 4 has you covered with a list of events in counties across SWFL.
Lee County
- Star Spangled Bonita in Riverside Park, 6-9 p.m.
- Fort Myers Freedom Fest in Downtown Fort Myers, 6-10 p.m.
- Cape Coral Red White and Boom on Cape Coral Pkwy., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- Fort Myers Fireworks Cruise at Royal Shell Port Sanibel Marina, 7:30 p.m.
- Lehigh Acres Victory ChurchFireworks Show, 5 p.m.
- Sunday Night Fireworks Show at Hammond Stadium, July 2, 6 p.m.
Charlotte County
- Fishermans Village live music and fireworks, 12 -10 p.m.
Collier County
- Marco Island firework display on South Marco Beach, 9 p.m.
- The Everglades City firework show at City Hall starting, 9 p.m.
- NaplesFourth of July celebration at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, live music at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Glades County
Hendry County
- City of LaBelle Fourth of July fireworks display, 8 p.m.
DeSoto County
- BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, gates open at 4 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.