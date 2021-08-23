Suspect in custody following bank robbery in Hernando County

Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they have a suspect in custody following a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened at Regions Bank located at 7165 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill.

There was reportedly a pursuit between deputies and the suspect at one point.

Deputies initially said there was the possibility of an explosive device left in the vehicle that the suspect used to get to the bank. However, the bomb squad cleared the scene just before 5 p.m. with no explosive device found.

They do not believe the car was the suspect's car. They believe the car was stolen, deputies said.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.