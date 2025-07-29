Suspect barricaded after shots fired near University of Florida, authorities say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida's Public Safety account posted to X that it has a suspected barricaded after a shooting near campus, Tuesday.

The Alachua County Sheriff posted a video clarifying that this incident has nothing to do with the university.

Authorities wrote the shot was fired downtown, at NW 9th Terrace. No incident took place on campus, according to UF. The UF HR building, nearby, was under a 'secure in place' order.

Deputies confirmed that location is an apartment complex, and that everyone else in the building is out safely, and no one has been injured.

As of 11 a.m., normal operations at UF resumed. The neighboring UF HR building will remain closed for the rest of the day, according to authorities.