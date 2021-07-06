Surfside search and rescue effort continues; unlikely to find survivors

SURFSIDE, Fl. — Week three of the search for survivors continues at Surfside.

The remaining buildings that withstood the fall were taken down Sunday to prepare for tropical storm Elsa. The search was halted twice Monday due to lightning strikes before the storm approaches Florida.

117 people are still unaccounted for and the remains of 24 people have been found.

Israeli Col. Golan Vach, a search-and-rescue operations expert working at the site of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse said Sunday afternoon that he no longer believed survivors were in the rubble.

Surfside Mayor Charles Buckett said rescue efforts "will continue 24 hours a day until all the bodies are found" and the site is operating at 100% capacity.