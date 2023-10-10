Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in ousted State Attorney case this December

The Florida Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of State Attorney Monique Worrell on December 6. Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Worrell from the state's Ninth Judicial Circuit in August.

On October 3, the Governor filed for an extension of time to file a response. This request was partially granted, giving he and his counsel until October 24 to respond.

On the morning of December 6, the Governor's counsel will have 20 minutes to argue its side.

DeSantis issued an executive order to remove Worrell as State Attorney — an elected position which serves Orange and Osceola Counties — in August, citing a pattern of avoiding sentencing and limiting charges.