Summer months most dangerous for teen drivers: FDLE

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day is the deadliest time of the year for teenage drivers.

AAA says that six teens are killed every day in preventable crashes. The agency shares these tips to prepare parents and teen drivers for the road ahead.

Limit the number of teen passengers in the car — AAA says crashes are more likely to happen when there are other teens involved.

Night driving is more dangerous due to limited visibility, fatigue, plus the higher number of impaired drivers on the road.

Wearing a seatbelt greatly reduces the risk of being injured or killed in a crash.

AAA says teens need to follow posted speed limits, and parents should set a good example by abiding by the law and demonstrating strong responsible driving habits.