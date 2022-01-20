Student shoots, wounds another teen at Seminole high school

SANFORD, Fla. — Authorities say a 16-year student shot another student three times at a central Florida high school, sending the campus into lockdown.

The suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after a brief search on the campus of Seminole High School by officers and deputies.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. A police department news release said the victim was in stable condition.

Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith says preliminary information suggested the shooting centered on “a dispute over a young lady."

Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Serita Beamon described the shooting as “an isolated event” between the two students.