CLEWISTON, Fla. — Clewiston dispatch received a call in reference to a dog thrown out of a car at the corner of Olympia St and Aztec Ave. Friday night.

According to Clewiston Animal Services, the call came in around 7-7:30 PM Friday when a dog was thrown out of a maroon Kia.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to contact Detective Williams at 863-983-1474 — all callers can remain anonymous.

Clewiston Animal Services Facebook

