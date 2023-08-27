Storm Surge, Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches Issued for Southwest Florida

As Tropical Storm Idalia approaches the Gulf, it is becoming clear that parts of Florida will be impacted.

The National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center are working together to track the storm and determine what areas will be hit.

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for Collier, Lee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties until further notice. In this area winds between 39-57 mph are possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

Hurricane Watches have been issued for coastal Lee county beyond 20 nautical miles and Sarasota county northward. This is where winds of 58-73 mph are expected within the next 48 hours.

Storm surge watches are in effect for coastal Collier, coastal Lee, coastal Charlotte, and coastal Sarasota counties. This is where the water could rise 2-4 feet. Now is the time to know your zone and risk.

Fox 4 will continue to bring you the latest updates as we track Tropical Storm Idalia.