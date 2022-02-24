State agencies, Airbnb partner for pool safety initiative

The Florida Department of Children & Families, the Florida Department of Health, and Airbnb are partnering to launch a new pool safety initiative.

Short-term rentals are expected to yet again be popular during the spring and summer travel season. According to Airbnb research, 67% of property listings in Florida include a pool.

The company reached out to Florida property Hosts to share guidance on pool safety. The following tips were developed by the FDCF and FDOH specifically for the benefit of the Airbnb Florida Host community:

Make sure you have an appropriate pool and spa fence that is in proper working condition. Leave a flyer for your guests to learn how to safely latch the fence. Make sure that furniture is moved away from the fence so youngsters can’t climb over into the pool area.

Ensure the pool and spa have compliant drain covers. If you notice any cracks in the drain, replace it as soon as possible.

Make sure doors that have access to the pool area have an alarm. There are single door alarms that can be used if there is not an alarm system.

If you have a pet door that leads from the house to the pool area, make sure there is a cover that is lockable. Many times, these spaces are just the size for little ones to crawl through and out to the pool area without alarms going off.

If you have pool toys, make sure they are kept in a separate area, out of the pool, and recommend that guests take them out of the pool after each swim.

If you have a spa cover, make sure it is in working order and attached properly.

For more information on pool safety, please go to one of these resources:

Water Safety - Florida Department of Children and Families

WaterSmartFL

Pool Safely