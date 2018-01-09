St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport sees record number of passengers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport saw more than 2 million passengers for the first time ever in 2017.

Traffic was up 12 percent last year, with a total of 2,055,269 passengers. That made 2017 the third straight year that it has broken its all-time passenger record. In 2016, the Federal Aviation Administration ranked the airport third in the nation for growth at small airports.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Allegiant, which serves 54 of the 57 nonstop destinations reached by flights from the airport, added service to nine new cities last year. With the growth, the airport has launched an update of its master plan to chart development plans for vacant land that it owns, as well as possible changes to the terminal, traffic circulation and parking.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

