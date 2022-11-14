Watch Now
St. Matthew's House announces November food distributions

Posted at 3:49 PM, Nov 14, 2022
St. Matthew's House has announced food distribution locations for the month of November. Below are the the times and dates of the distribution locations

  • November 1 and 8, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    • Naples Alliance Church. 230 Estey Ave., Naples, FL
  • November 10, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    • Center Point Church. 6590 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL
  • November 16, 11:00 a.m.
    • Immokalee Friendship House. 602 West Main St., Immokalee, FL
  • November 17, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
    • First Baptist. 3000 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL
  • November 18, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    • First Baptist Church of Labelle. 330 North Main St., Labelle, FL
  • November 18, 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.
    • Alva Grace Church. 14036 Matanzas Drive, Fort Myers, FL
  • November 19, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    • Next Level Church. 12400 Plantation Road, Fort Myers, FL
  • November 21, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
    • Paradise Sports Complex. 940 City Gate Blvd. South, Naples, FL
  • November 24, 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
    • Campbell Lodge. 2001 Airport Road South, Naples, FL
  • November 24, 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
    • Carl Reams Friendship Dinner. 602 West Main St., Immokalee, Fl

