St. Lucie County man caught with over 150 images of child pornography

ST.LUCIA, Fla. — Authorities said a St. Lucie County man was caught with more than 150 images of child pornography after he lured children to his bedroom to play video games, and then sexually assaulted them.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says Cevyon Jaden Akin Walton, is facing 168 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as dozens of other charges including capital sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

Walton is being held without bond in the St. Lucie County Jail.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said the victims are 10 and 11 years old, and regularly went to a home Walton lived at to play online video games in his bedroom.

According to St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, one of the victims took his older brother to the home to play Roblox.

While looking for the game on Walton's desktop computer, the older brother found nude images of his sibling on the device, Mascara said.

"The older brother actually identified the child pornography on the computer. And that's how all of this rolled into what it is today," Mascara said.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigators said that, so far, they've uncovered at least 168 images of child pornography on Walton's digital devices, with the suspect appearing to have sex with children in some of those files.

Investigators questioned Walton when he was already in the St. Lucie County Jail on an unrelated burglary charge.

According to Walton's arrest report, he admitted to having "sexual contact with a child once a week or once every two weeks" from January through Sept. 11.

Mascara on Thursday said the sheriff's office believes there are more victims out there.

If you have any information about Walton, you're urged to call the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-462-3230, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.