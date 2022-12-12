Special session focusing on property insurance and tax relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State lawmakers gather this week for Florida's special legislative session on property insurance.

The week-long special session will be a challenge for lawmakers in finding a way to make rates both affordable and available.

Since Hurricane Ian, the issue has only worsened as insurance rates continue to rise and force more companies out of the state, leaving homeowners with few options.

So far, the storm has racked up at least $10 billion in insurance claims, but it's expected to top out at around $50 billion.

It's something many are worrying will raise rates even higher if lawmakers don't come up with solutions quickly.