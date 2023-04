CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A tower at the SpaceX Cape Canaveral location was struck by lightning during storms that affected the Central Florida area Thursday.

The storms produced hail, tornadoes and lightning.

Teams at SpaceX performed additional checkouts on the Falcon Heavy rocket and ground support equipment.

SpaceX said all systems are looking good as of Friday morning. Weather conditions for Friday night's launch are 30% favorable.