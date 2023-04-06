Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Southwest Florida television station no longer under local ownership after sale

Flat,Screen,Tv,Set,On,Top,Of,A,Wood,Dresser
Shutterstock
Flat,Screen,Tv,Set,On,Top,Of,A,Wood,Dresser
Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 12:41:30-04

NEW YORK, NY — Pending regulatory approval, Southwest Florida’s NBC affiliate WBBH-TV is changing hands after decades of local ownership. 

On April 5, 2023, New York City-based national broadcaster Hearst Television announced that it had agreed to acquire WBBH-TV from Waterman Broadcasting Corporation. 
 
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the deal includes Hearst assuming Waterman’s programming relationship with Montclair Communications, Inc., owner of WZVN-TV, Southwest Florida’s ABC affiliate. 

WBBH-TV went on the air in December 1968. WBBH and WZVN began a programming relationship in 1994. 

The anticipated closing date for the transaction is third-quarter 2023, pending completion of all regulatory approvals.  

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM