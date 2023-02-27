Southwest Florida taxpayers upset after Congress said Ian is not a qualified disaster for taxes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Monday, a day shy of 5 months since Hurricane Ian, taxpayers across Southwest Florida told Fox 4 they're angry they cannot deduct Hurricane Ian damages on their taxes.

Connie Mumm was one of those voices.

“Nobody has said a word about it, and I'm going oh my goodness,” said Mumm.

On Monday, that silence had Mumm worried, whose home suffered Ian damage, comes after Congress never declared the hurricane a “Qualified Disaster.”

Certified Public Accountant Eric Higginson told Fox 4 that since Congress never did that, you would have to forego the standard deduction and instead take itemized deductions to claim your casualty loss from the storm.

“If Ian was a qualified disaster then you would take your standard deduction, and then you would also be able to take your casualty deduction above $500. That would include whatever losses you sustained as a result of the hurricane minus your insurance reimbursements, minus your FEMA reimbursements, and then minus $500,” said Higginson.

On Monday, without the extra deductions, Mumm said she was out a lot of money.

“It's awful, I mean I'm on a limited income anyway, a retired teacher, and I have some social security. We have all these expenses our insurance doesn't pay for,” said Mumm.

Higginson said if Congress would have allowed Ian to be a qualified disaster, it would have also meant not having limits on what income taxpayers declare, an Adjusted Gross Income limit (AGI).

“The biggest difference is with a qualified disaster there is no AGI limit. You don't have to limit your deduction to 10% of your adjusted gross income, to the amount over that. You would take your standard deduction and whatever was on top of that," said Higginson.

A hypothetical situation that Mumm felt was leaving many SWFL taxpayers stranded as the next hurricane season approached.

“It's scary because when hurricane season comes again what if we haven't got this paid for? What about the people who don't know how to do it? Or don't have the energy?” asked Mumm.

A question Fox 4 has reached out to Congressman Byron Donald's office about, along with Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Rick Scott to ask why Congress did not appoint Ian as a qualified disaster.