HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A single vehicle rollover crash happened at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday (4/8), according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP is still investigating to figure out who was driving at the time, but it is confirmed that there were 3 occupants inside the vehicle.

1 occupant was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and pronounced dead on scene. The 2 other occupants were sent to Gulf Coast Medical Hospital.