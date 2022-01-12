MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — The famed Seven Mile Bridge reopens to the public on Wednesday.

The bridge parallels the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.

It connects the middle keys to the lower keys and is often used by locals to fish, bike ride, walk and run.

Officials shut it down in 2017 for a $44 million renovation project that is now complete.

"The Old Seven Mile Bridge is very important to the Keys," said Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi. "But the bridge itself is over 100 years old. It's something that we've been able to get together and collaborate with the city of Marathon, with the state of Florida, and get it rehabbed like it is. And it's been a great project."

Nicknamed "Old Seven," the bridge was built in January 1912.