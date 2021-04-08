Senate Bill 148 passes allowing Floridians to purchase alcohol to go

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lawmakers have approved Senate Bill 148, which would allow Floridians to buy alcoholic drinks in the to-go and deliver orders from restaurants with some restrictions.

Governor Desantis passed an executive order back in March of 2020.

There will be a limited amount of licenses issued to establishments, and the bill includes certain criteria establishments must meet.

Foodservice establishments must have at least 2,500 square feet 68 of the service area and must be equipped to serve meals to 150 persons at 69 one time and derive at least 51 percent of its gross food and 70 beverage revenue from the sale of food and nonalcoholic 71 beverages during the first 60-day operating period and each 12 to 72-month operating period thereafter.

Fox 4 spoke with the Director of Operations at Coconut Falls Tiki Bar and Grill in February who says the bill was unnecessary since Florida bars and restaurants were open to full capacity.

The bill will take effect on July 1st.

