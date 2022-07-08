Sen. Rick Scott 'outraged' by assassination of former Japanese PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Florida Senator Rick Scott has expressed his shock and outrage at Friday's shooting which killed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Abe was shot while giving a campaign speech in western Japan on Friday. Police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting in Nara.
Scott's statement, in full, is as follows:
“I am outraged and deeply saddened by the sudden and horrific loss of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. His senseless assassination has shocked the world and stolen from freedom-loving people everywhere a great and true champion for democracy. Twice in the past two decades, Shinzo Abe was called to serve the people of Japan as their prime minister, and his years both in and out of office were defined by his commitment to freedom, prosperity for Japan and its allies and strengthening the relationship between our great nations. Prime Minister Abe was an unapologetic believer in the power of democracy and one of the strongest voices in support of freedom across the Info-Pacific. He was particularly a champion for peace through strength, and stood up for Taiwan against Communist China's aggression. His loss is devastating to those still fighting to protect our shared ideals, but we must march forward. Today, Ann and I join countless others around the world in praying for the Abe family, the people of Japan and for urgently needed peace following this tragic loss.”