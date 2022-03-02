Scholarship opportunity for eligible Florida residents

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Supervisor of Elections, Jennifer J. Edwards is accepting applications for a scholarship opportunity provided by the Supervisors of Election of $1,200 to eligible Florida residents.

To be eligible for the award, applicants must be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student at a college/university or high school.

Applicants need to be two years in from junior college or an undergraduate school and studying Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, Journalism or Mass Communications.

The completed applications and a two page letter must be submitted by 5 PM on March 11, to the Supervisor of Elections in the county of which the applicant is registered to vote.