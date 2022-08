SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the location of Tarawa Dr. in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota Sheriff's Office, there is a heavy presence of law enforcement at the location

There are said to be more details coming soon.

Sheriff Hoffman is said to host a press conference at the police headquarters located at 6010 Cattleridge Blvd at 1 p.m.