SARASOTA, Fla. — A 64-year-old man has serious injuries after Florida Highway Patrol says he crashed his car into the garage of a home in Sarasota.

FHP says the crash occurred around 1:23 p.m., the vehicle traveled off the roadway while heading down Webber St. in the right lane.

The front of the vehicle hit the garage of a home that was occupied at the time.

The driver was sent to the hospital with serious injures.