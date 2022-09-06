Watch Now
Sarasota City Hall evacuated after employee receives 'suspicious envelope'

Posted at 3:55 PM, Sep 06, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota City Hall was evacuated due to a "suspicious envelope" that a City Hall employee received.

Sarasota Police Department responded to the scene and said that their Explosive Material Unit (EMU) has responded as a precaution. 2nd St. between Orange and Lemon was closed.

At 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, the evacuation was lifted, and 2nd St. was opened.

Sarasota police say that the envelope has been determined "not a threat."

