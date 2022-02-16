Saget’s family files suit to prevent release of medical records

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of comedian Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit to stop the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office from releasing further records related to his death investigation.

The lawsuit filed by Saget’s wife and three daughters states the "plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm... and emotional distress" if more records are released.

Saget was found dead at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando in January. A medical examiner's report states that the 65-year-old Saget died from head trauma "most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall."

Records already released describe a bruise found at the back of Saget's neck and details potential evidence of "brain bleed." The suit contends that photographs, video, and audio recordings should be exempt from release.

"Release of the Records to the public would cause immediate and widespread dissemination of the Records to the internet, as well as print and television media outlets, which would cause... extreme mental pain to Plaintiffs," the suit reads.

