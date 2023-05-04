Safety tips for bicyclists driving on roadways

Motorists, bicyclists, and motorcyclists all have the right to be on the road but, all motorists should use extra caution when driving around bicyclists, motorcyclists, and commercial motor vehicles (CMV).

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLDMV) reminds everyone that when we’re on the road together, safety is a shared responsibility.

In Florida, the bicycle is legally defined as a vehicle and has the same rights, and responsibilities on the roads that a motor vehicle does.

Bicyclists may ride out of the bike lane for their own safety on narrow roads to avoid obstacles or hazards.

A bicyclist may use the full lane while traveling below the speed of traffic if the lane is too narrow for both a car and a bicycle to share.

Rules for Bicyclists



Obey all traffic controls and signals.

Do not ride a bicycle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Stay alert – do not text while biking or wear headphones or earbuds so you can hear everything around you.

If you are not traveling at the speed of other traffic, you must use the bike lane, and if no bike lane is available, you must stay on the right-most side of the road.

You may use the full lane when making a left turn, passing, avoiding hazards, or when a lane is too narrow for you and a car to share it safely.

Use directional hand signals to show other drivers that you are about to turn.

Never attach yourself or your bike to any vehicle on the roadway.

If you are riding on a sidewalk or crosswalk, you have all the rights and duties as a pedestrian. However, you must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.

Between sunset and sunrise, you must have a white light visible from 500 feet on the front of your bicycle and a red reflector and a red light visible from 600 feet on the rear. Be seen – wear neon or fluorescent colors and wear something reflective when riding at any time during the day.

All bicyclists and passengers under age 16 are required to wear helmets. However, it is recommended that all bicycle riders wear a helmet, no matter their age.

When riding with others, you may not ride more than two side-by-side unless it is part of a roadway reserved for bicycles; you must ride a single file if you and the other rider are impeding traffic.

Tips for Motorists



Drivers must give bicyclists a minimum of three feet of clearance when driving alongside or passing them. It’s the law.

When turning, yield to any bicyclist in the bike lane and make your turn behind the cyclist.

Avoid using high-beam headlights when you see a bicyclist approaching.

Before opening a car door, check for bicyclists who may be approaching from behind.

Commercial motor vehicles (CMV), including large trucks and buses, have operating limitations such as large blind spots, long stopping distances, and limited maneuverability.

Take action to avoid problems and crashes by learning more about laws and safety rules for bicyclists, in the Florida Driver License Handbook.