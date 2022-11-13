S.R. A1A reopens after facing damage from Nicole

The governor's office today announced that all sections of State Road A1A have reopened on the east coast of Florida.

The road was significantly damaged by Hurricane Nicole last week. Florida Department of Transportation completed expedited emergency repairs.

Crews used more than 600 truckloads of sand to make repairs and get the roadway open. Sand and debris were also cleaned from 14 miles of S.R. A1A in Volusia and Flagler counties.

Crews will continue to work in these areas to complete additional recovery efforts, including armoring the latest emergency repairs.