SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning tomorrow the section of Greenwood Avenue will be closed for 30 days as crews begin to install new stormwater drainage. This is the first of two phases for upcoming developments in the area.

Price Boulevard will also be closed between Step Street and Altoona Avenue on Tuesday.

Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to travel with caution when driving through the area for the next month. An alternative route is available and is displayed below.