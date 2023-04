GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — Glades County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is urging residents to use caution traveling East on State Road 78.

GCSO says there is heavy smoke in the area of Sportsman's boat ramp to Fisheating Creek boat ramp due to a brush fire.

GCSO says the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) are in response in the area.

They say to expect delays and periodic road closures.