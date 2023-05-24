Registration opens for the 2023 Florida Python Challenge

MIAMI, Fla. — Registration for the 2023 Florida Python Challenge is now open.

Participants this year will have the chance to win a share of more than $30,000 in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.

Starting today, those interested in participating in the 2023 Florida Python Challenge can complete the required online training to compete in the 10-day competition which runs August 4–13, 2023. The competition is open to both professional and novice participants.

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and they negatively impact native wildlife. This invasive species is found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida where they prey on birds, mammals, and other reptiles.

Florida Fish and Wildlife says a female Burmese python may lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time. Since 2000, more than 18,000 Burmese pythons have been reported to the FWC as being removed from the environment.

To learn more and register for the competition go to FLPythonChallenge.org.

In 2022 the challenge removed 231 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

Nearly 1,000 people from 32 states, Canada, and Latvia registered to take part in the 10-day competition in 2022.