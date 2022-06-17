Recreational red snapper season begins in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. — Red snapper season starts Friday here in Florida and will remain open until July 31.

But if you're planning on catching one anytime soon you need to make sure you have your license.

Ron DeSantis announced the 57-day gulf red snapper season.

“We are excited about Governor Ron DeSantis’ recent announcement of this year’s 57-day Gulf red snapper season, which is the longest we’ve had since the FWC began managing the season in state and federal waters,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Chairman Rodney Barreto.

That means you can recreationally fish for red snapper starting Friday in the Gulf state and federal waters off Florida.

But if you plan on using your own boat to go out and get one, you must sign up as a state reef fish angler. You can sign up here. Click here for more information from FWC.