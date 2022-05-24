Record high gas prices; can premium gas cars handle a downgrade?

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gas prices continue to rise and are now at a record high.

A recent report from AAA shows that Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Punta Gorda, and Naples gas prices are now the highest its ever been.

Fort Myers and Cape Coral:



Regular is $4.51

Diesel is $5.65.

Punta Gorda:



Regular is 4.49

Diesel is $5.65

Naples:



Regular is $4.57

Diesel is $5.68

Some drivers whose cars require premium gas may be considering going down a grade level to save some extra money.

“We'll you really have no choice right now when you come to the pumps and you are paying double than what you did a year ago," said Veronica McPherson. "It really sucks."

Fox 4 caught up with McPherson while she was fueling her Chevrolet Camaro. With record-high gas prices, she is feeling the pressure of deciding what type of gas to put in her car. She said she has reverted to a cheaper option.

“I’m getting regular gas now for my car that really needs premium, and it’s 4.59 for regular," McPherson said. “And no I’m not filling up today either."

Prestige Automotive Diesel Tech Keith Macferren said this is not a good idea.

“What happens is that you will get pre-detonation or missed fires or sputtering," Macferren said. "The car will mess up and it will also cause damage to the motor.”

He added that if a driver has used regular gas in their premium car, they should stop using the low-grade level immediately.

“I would just fill it up with premium, with what is supposed to be and it will clear out," Macferren said. "Don’t heavy accelerate, drive easy on it."

McPherson said her car has not had any issues so far and that she makes sure to use gas treatments.

“It worries me it does, but like I said I don’t have a whole lot of choices,” McPherson said.

