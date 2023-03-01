Raw oysters are recalled due to a salmonella outbreak

FL — The Florida Department of Health and the state health departments of Georgia and Alabama have detected a Salmonella outbreak with the consumption of raw oysters.

The outbreak is from raw oysters harvested from shellfish in an area in Cedar Key Florida. There have been 8 cases linked to the outbreak between Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

On Feb 24, 2023, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services closed the area for harvest of the wild oysters and began to recall oysters harvested in that area from the time of Dec 16, 2022, to Feb 24, 2023.

The FDOH should be aware of the risk of illness associated with the consumption of raw oysters.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fevers.

Most people do recover without any form of treatment.

There are rare circumstances where infection can produce more severe illness and require hospitalization.

Infants, pregnant women, and older adults are at a higher risk of developing a severe illness and should seek medical attention if symptoms arise.