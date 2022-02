DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Two puppies were reported found on Southwest Wisteria Street inside a plastic tote with the lid taped shut so that the pups could not escape.

The puppies were reported scared and alone with a urine soaked blanket.

It was concerned citizens who stopped to take a look at what was in the tote that saved the puppies.

If you recognize these puppies contact Sgt. Bailey at the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office or submit a tip through the mobile phone app.