Publix to pull Russian-made vodka from shelves in support of Ukraine

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida-based supermarket chain Publix will remove Russian-produced vodka from its store shelves.

A spokesperson from the chain confirmed the move to the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Wednesday (paywall).

“Publix stands with the people of Ukraine,” Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous told the paper. “To show our support, we have decided to remove Russian-made vodka brands from our shelves.”

It was not immediately known when Publix would strip the Russian brands from store shelves.

Publix operates more than 300 liquor store locations across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The grocery chain joins Total Wine stores, which removed all Russian-made products from store shelves earlier this week.