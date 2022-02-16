Publix drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees

ORLANDO, FLA. — Publix joins a growing list of regional, state and national employers who are relaxing mask regulations for its employees.

Associates who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear a face covering at work, according to an update on the Publix website's Frequently Asked Questions section.

"As a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine, fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings unless required for their job duties or by a state or local order or ordinance," the section states.

The policy change reportedly went into effect Monday, Feb. 14.

Pharmacy associates are still required to wear face coverings when giving vaccinations.

Publix does not require customers to wear face coverings in its stores.

